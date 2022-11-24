David Archuleta Reveals He Almost Married Women Three Different Times

David Archuleta revealed during an appearance in ‘Good Morning America’ that he almost married women three different times prior to coming out.

The 31-year-old singer shared that shortly after publicly coming out about his sexuality, he had a talk with one of the leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (commonly called the Mormon church or LDS faith).

“I think three times in that conversation, he said: ‘Well, we just need to find you a good girl. Maybe you can find a good girl,’ And I’m like: ‘That’s not the solution,’” he recalled.

He then admitted to almost marrying three different women on different occasions, as well as contemplating suicide before accepting his true self. Archuleta expressed,

“It got to the point where I realized, you know what, there’s something in me telling me that there’s value to me still living, even if I was queer.”

In 2021, the “Faith In Me” singer came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community. Initially, he labeled himself as bisexual, but now he identifies as queer. Moreover, Archuleta is back on the dating scene after his recent breakup with a boyfriend, and he is hoping to marry a man in the future.

Source: huffpost.com