David Archuleta Talks All About Coming Out After Over a Year

It has been more than a year since David Archuleta came out, and he recently talked about his thoughts on it in an interview.

“I feel like it’s a miracle that I’ve gotten to this place where I am accepting myself. I didn’t think I ever could. I thought the only way that I could accept myself was if this part of me was gone and to get rid of it and praying that this part would no longer be associated with who I am. Now it’s a miracle that I embrace this part of me and I love this part of me. I never had been able to say that I love myself,” the 31-year-old singer told Out.

He also shared how his faith takes part in his life as a queer person expressing,

“Literally my purpose before was building up the kingdom of God and the greatest way do that was to marry a woman and have children with her. That was my ultimate goal for the first 30 years of my life. Now, I have to decide what it is as a queer person. I’ve been engaged three times. I bought three wedding rings for girls, but it felt dishonest.”

Archuleta continued,

“The church could tell I was not being honest with them. Now that I’m being honest, the thing that [the church] taught me is backfiring. I just say I’m queer. I still don’t know exactly where I am on the spectrum. I’m definitely more leaning towards guys. That’s who I’ve been dating… are guys.”

Furthermore, the “Faith in Me” singer expressed how he feels now that he has been out for over a year stating,

“I feel a lot more comfortable with myself. I’ve been able to sit with it for over a year now and explore that, and not judge myself so much for simply being the way that I am. It’s been very freeing to do that, but it’s also been difficult having to re-identify myself.”

Source: yahoo.com/entertainment