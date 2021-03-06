David Dawson To Play Harry Styles’ Lover In ‘My Policeman’

Harry Styles’ male lover and older self have been cast in the upcoming bisexual love triangle film My Policeman.

Last September, we heard the news that musician and fledgling actor Harry Styles would be taking on this movie. The film will be based on a novel by the same name about a bisexual love triangle that takes place in 1950s England. On top fo that, My Policeman is being marketed as an authentic look at the effects that the ban on homosexuality had on English people.

Specifically, the novel’s synopsis goes:

“It is in 1950s’ Brighton that Marion first catches sight of Tom. He teaches her to swim in the shadow of the pier and Marion is smitten—determined her love will be enough for them both. A few years later in Brighton Museum Patrick meets Tom. Patrick is besotted with Tom and opens his eyes to a glamorous, sophisticated new world. Tom is their policeman, and in this age it is safer for him to marry Marion. The two lovers must share him, until one of them breaks and three lives are destroyed.”

#DavidDawson to play Patrick Hazelwood – lover of @Harry_Styles character PC TomBurgess – in #MyPoliceman. #RupertEverett ( @rufus200 ) to play older Patrick . @MichaelGrandage directs @AmazonStudios film about sexual mores of the 1950s & criminalisation of homosexuality .3/3 pic.twitter.com/b4846nYHbE — Baz Bamigboye 💙 (@BazBam) March 4, 2021

Initially, we knew that Harry Styles would play the role of Tom Burgess. But now, entertainment columnist Baz Bamigboye has broken the story of who else will star in the film. According to Bamigboye, Linus Roache will play the older version of Styles’ character. Meanwhile, David Dawson will play Patrick Hazelwood, Tom’s lover, and Rupert Everett will play older Patrick. Lastly, Emma Corrin will play Marion, Tom’s wife, and Gina McKee will play older Marion.

Joining this cast is director Michael Grandage and producer Greg Berlanti. Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey, and Philip Heard will also produce the movie. In addition, Philadelphia writer Ron Nyswaner will pen the adapted script. That said, there’s currently no word on when the film will hit theaters.