David Schwimmer Recreates Jennifer Aniston’s Aesthetic Shower Post

After his ‘Friends’ co-star Jennifer Aniston posted a steamy shower photo on Instagram, David Schwimmer attempted to recreate the post, and stole the actress’ thunder with his comical take.

On September 4, Aniston posted a teaser photo for her latest product launch under her haircare line called LolaVie. The picture in question is an aesthetic photo of her showering, which she captioned:

“Something’s coming [shower emoji] 9.8.22.”

And to her post, Schwimmer responded with his own Instagram post while taking a shower, but he gave it a funny twist with a hilarious shower photo accompanied by a witty caption that read:

“@jenniferaniston – a towel I hope??”

Aniston went along with his joke, replying on the comments section:

“Schwim!? Trying to steal my thunder!?”

And as teased by the actress, LolaVie’s shampoo and conditioner were launched on September 8, which marked the first anniversary of her haircare brand. The recently released products are called Restorative Shampoo and Restorative Conditioner, which are the new additions to the previously released Perfecting Leave-In, Glossing Detangler, and Lightweight Hair Oil.

“They’re finally HERE! @lolavie Shampoo & Conditioner are officially available today and we are so happy where they landed Thanks to my team for working so hard to get these babies JUST RIGHT. Hope you love them as much as I do!,” Aniston wrote on her caption when the LolaVie shampoo and conditioner were launched.

Source: menshealth.com