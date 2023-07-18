David Tennant Teases Possible Gay Romance in ‘Good Omens’ Season 2

The return of ‘Good Omens’ Season 2 is almost here, and viewers are hoping too see more romance between Aziraphale and Crowley’s relationship, other than being heaven and hell counterparts.

In a recent appearance on The Radio Times Podcast, David Tennant, who plays the role of the chaotic demon Crowley, said some things that give hope for fans who are wanting to see some romance between Crowley and Michael Sheen’s Aziraphale.

Advertisement

The 52-year-old Scottish actor noted that he sees the duo as “the yin to each other’s yang,” possibly hinting that the angel and demon are opposites, but somehow interconnected. He further explained:

“In terms of what exactly the relationship between Crowley and Aziraphale is, I think they both see it very differently, and they both interpret it in different ways. And they would certainly have different ways of describing it objectively.”

“But I do think they help each other to understand each other, and the series is a sort of journey of them coming ever closer, through circumstance really,” Tennant added.

Advertisement

He continued by expressing how “there’s a joy to them [Crowley and Aziraphale] interacting.”

“It certainly is a joy to play, and hopefully is a joy to witness. Beyond that, define us as you will!,” the actor teased.

However, nothing has been confirmed despite Tennant’s statement regarding Crowley and Aziraphale’s relationship. Moreover, ‘Good Omens’ is based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s 1990 novel of the same title, and it has gained an unwavering LGBTQ+ fanbase since the show’s first season was released in 2019.

The much awaited Season 2 is set to return exclusively on Prime Video on July 28. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here to see what to expect from ‘Good Omens’ Season 2:

Advertisement

And if you have not digested Season 1 yet, don’t watch the next clip as it is a gathering of the funniest scenes from the first round of episodes.

Source: thepinknews.com