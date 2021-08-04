‘Days of Our Lives’ Supercouple Will and Sonny to Return

Ever since they left In September 2020, fans of the Days of Our Lives super-couple Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) have been clamoring for their return.

Massey returned to Days at end of 2020 for a brief stint while Smith appeared over Zoom for the New Year’s Eve episode.

Fans are now getting their wish of seeing Will and Sonny again albeit with a couple of caveats. The same-sex super-couple is returning in the newly announced Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem five-episode limited series set to air on NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock, however, Freddie Smith is not returning as Sonny.

Before casting was announced for the Days limited series, Smith and his wife, Alyssa posted a video to their YouTube channel where Smith addressed the elephant in the room concerning if he would ever return to the NBC soap. The actor, who has played the role of Sonny Kiriakis since 2011, explained his decision was to not return to Days of Our Lives.

On Monday, August 2, it was announced that Will and Sonny would be part of the Beyond Salem limited series with Chandler Massey reprising his role as Will and the role of Sonny was recast with Zachary Atticus Tinker, known for his role as Fenmore Baldwin on The Young and the Restless. Smith recorded a video message for Tinker, congratulating him on the role.

Ahem. YOUR FAV COULD NEVER EVER. A shout out to the recast and a shout out to Peacock. That’s pure class. #DAYS pic.twitter.com/fXdfd5niTw — JA (@jafarm1991) August 2, 2021

In the same announcement about Will and Sonny returning, Greg Rikaart is also slated to return as con man Leo Stark. Others announced to be starring in Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem include Lisa Rinna (Billie Reed), Deidre Hall (Dr. Marlena Evans), Drake Hogestyn (John Black), James Reynolds (Abe Carver), Jackee Harry (Paulina Price), Sal Stover (Lani Price), Lamon Archey (Eli Grant), Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady), Robert Scott Wilson (Ben Weston), Leann Hunley (Anna DiMera), Thaao Penghlis (Tony DiMera), Billy Flynn (Chad DiMera), Austin Peck (Austin Reed), and Christie Clark (Carrie Brady Reed).

Clark posted a picture of her and Peck on her Twitter account.

The official description for Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem describes:

Over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure. Packed with all of the romance, action, drama, and surprises that only Days of our Lives can deliver, fans will spend a week with their favorite Salem supercouples and reconnect with many familiar faces along the way.

