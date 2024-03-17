Days Off + Puppy Love + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Kike Gil, who brought the furry goodness.

Houston Scott was up with the sunrise:

Dani Garrido took a day off:

Ygor Zozo had fun with a new friend:

Max Emerson got some fresh air on the slopes:

Curt is pleased with the progress of his porn stache:

Joel Wieneke leaned into learning:

Like a fine wine, Kevin Davis just gets better with age:

Derrick Henry celebrated Arkansas Day:

Okkar Min Maung is going to make you love him:

Wyatt Cushman was feeling the puppy love:

Former American Idol finalist David Archuleta was dressed to impress:

Gus Kenworthy partied down in Guadalajara:

Garrett Magee of Manscapers found his light:

Tommy Jimenez, Esteban and Luis frolicked in the Florida sun: