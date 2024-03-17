Days Off + Puppy Love + More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Kike Gil, who brought the furry goodness.
Houston Scott was up with the sunrise:
Dani Garrido took a day off:
Ygor Zozo had fun with a new friend:
Max Emerson got some fresh air on the slopes:
Curt is pleased with the progress of his porn stache:
Joel Wieneke leaned into learning:
Like a fine wine, Kevin Davis just gets better with age:
Derrick Henry celebrated Arkansas Day:
Okkar Min Maung is going to make you love him:
Wyatt Cushman was feeling the puppy love:
Former American Idol finalist David Archuleta was dressed to impress:
Gus Kenworthy partied down in Guadalajara:
Garrett Magee of Manscapers found his light:
Tommy Jimenez, Esteban and Luis frolicked in the Florida sun: