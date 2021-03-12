DC Comics Celebrates Pride Month With Anthology of LGBTQIA+ Characters

Pride Month maybe a little less than three months away but DC Comics, home of such iconic characters as Batman and Superman, has already revealed its big plans for June. In a press release from Thursday, the comic publisher announced the upcoming projects set for release during Pride Month.

June 1 sees the release of Crush & Lobo, a new eight-issue miniseries written by Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer, Harley Quinn: Breaking Glass) with art by Amancay Nahuelpan (Nightwing, Wonder Woman). DC Comics provided an official description for the miniseries running from June 2021 to January 2022:

Crush, daughter of the Czarnian bounty hunter Lobo, is in full-on self-destruct mode! After rage-quitting the Teen Titans and blowing up her relationship with her girlfriend Katie, Crush decides it’s time to finally confront her father in space jail and get her baggage sorted before she wrecks everything. Like father, like daughter?

One week later, June 8, the anthology, DC Pride arrives in comics stores and on digital. The anthology book features “LGBTQIA+ characters from all corners of DC’s ever-expanding Universe, including cameos by fan favorites Batwoman, Renee Montoya, Alan Scott, Midnighter, Apollo, Extraño, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Constantine, and more.” The book also features LGBTQIA+ writers and artists including Nicole Maines, the openly transgender actress that plays Dreamer in the CW show Supergirl, and features a foreword by Marc Andreyko, who organized the 2016 project, Love is Love.

DC Comics gives a breakdown of the creative teams for each story:

Batwoman (Kate Kane) by James Tynion IV & Trung Le Nguyen

Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn by Mariko Tamaki & Amy Reeder

Midnighter by Steve Orlando & Stephen Byrne

Flash of Earth-11 (Jess Chambers) by Danny Lore & Lisa Sterle

Green Lantern (Alan Scott) & Obsidian by Sam Johns & Klaus Janson

Aqualad (Jackson Hyde) by Andrew Wheeler & Luciano Vecchio

Dreamer by Nicole Maines & Rachael Stott

Renee Montoya by Vita Ayala and Skylar Patridge

Pied Piper by Sina Grace, Ro Stein & Ted Brandt

Also, during the month of June, nine different comics will have a Pride-themed variant cover.

The announcement of DC’s contribution to Pride Month was met with triggered responses from the toxic gatekeeper fans from both Newsarama’s and ComicBook.com’s Facebook posts.

