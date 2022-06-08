DD Fuego Encourages Visibility & Inclusivity Through Her Work

Known for her nights kicking and twirling at New York City haunts like Hardware Bar and Pieces Bar, DD Fuego is spending her Pride month continuing to expand her off-stage persona as candle maven and coloring book author! Fuego (real name Daniel Dabdoub) released the coloring book titled “Find Your Fuego” and encourages fans of all ages to “inspired you to connect with yourself and be your most fabulous self”. The book is now back in stock, with the performer, originally from Mexico, announcing the restock on her social media. You can order the sixty page activity and coloring book here, which gives fun for “drag fans of all ages” here.

Encouraging fans of all ages to color both inside (and outside) the lines is not Fuego’s only off-stage opportunity. Fuego (who was profiled last summer by Vanity Fair & called “inspired” alongside fellow New York City drag notables Jolina Jasmine & Bootsie LeFaris) recently added candle maven to her ever-expanding off-stage line of products. Collaborating with Outdoor Fellow, Fuego’s candle is a Spicy Margarita scent, and “captures a hot summer day in the Mexican beachside town of Puerto Vallarta. Waves from the Pacific Ocean are crashing at your feet and you have your favorite cocktail in hand, a spicy margarita” (which you can order here).

DD Fuego spoke with with Cheddar about her journey as a newly minted coloring book author her life as one of the premier drag performers in New York City. “It’s incredible because you’re meeting people for the first time, and you’re also sharing a piece of you, and they’re sharing with you back, and it’s instant, and it’s so intimate, but it’s also art,” she said. “It’s theater”!

