Dear Class Of 2020: Cast Of “Schitt’s Creek” Pays Homage To Class Of 2020 – With Mariah Carey!

With the familiar refrain of “Well Hello You”, matriarch Moira Rose (played once again sublimely by Catherine O’Hara) kicks off a one of a kind Zoom meeting commencement speech with the rest of the beloved Rose family (Eugene Levy as John, Annie Murphy as Alexis, and Dan Levy as David) from Schitt’s Creek. The Rose clan is joined by the entire Schitt’s Creek extended family, including David’s beloved Patrick, who leads the cast in a rendition of Mariah Carey’s “Hero”. Near the end of the performance, a new box suddenly pops up and an illuminated and fan-blown Mariah Carey herself suddenly joins the cast. The cast of Schitt’s Creek and Mariah Carey were both part of YouTube’s Dear Class of 2020 virtual commencement celebration.

With a heartfelt message to graduating students (along with a quick cameo from children Roc & Roe), Carey finishes her message by singing a bar of “Always By My Baby” to David, resulting in him immediately fainting.

This is not the first time that there has been a Carey-connection on Schitt’s Creek. Patrick first told David that he was in love with him by simply saying “You’re my Mariah Carey”. This resulted in the moment going viral, with Mimi herself retweeting the scene, along with encouragement to watch the show. (No spoilers, but the finale brings this moment full circle).

Mariah is not the only pop icon to have some words of encouragement for the Class of 2020 (many of which are missing out on their traditional commencement activities due to the pandemic restrictions). Lady Gaga addressed The Class of 2020 & mentions that her original speech mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic and how being a force of “kindness in this world” is so important. Gaga’s new speech is impassioned and heartfelt, speaking of systemic racism, eradicating the blight of racism, and the three principles that form the basis of her faith and her perspective on nature; time, sufficient effort and divine grace. We need them to be “replaced anew” she says, creating a forest of trees much more beautiful than the one we are surrounded by today. Kindness is a paramount thread throughout her speech, and near the end she states very simply and truthfully “if we don’t listen we don’t learn”.

Gaga ends her speech and brings her message full circle; “Congratulations to The Class of 2020-I can’t wait to see your forest”.

Watch the full stream of everyone from Beyoncé to President Barack Obama paying tribute to the Class of 2020 on YouTube Originals.