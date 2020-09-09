Dear Parents, STOP Starting Fires With Your Gender Reveals

Can this be the final chapter in gender reveal parties? Can we PLEASE be done with them?… Probably not. But, one can hope.

According to CNN, a gender reveal party is the cause of the current California wildfires. As a press release from the San Bernardino County, Cal Fire reported through a press release, a “smoke-generating pyrotechnic device” was used during a party at the El Dorado Ranch Park in Yucaipa, California.

Video surveillance caught the party-goers, including a couple and several children, walking into the grass at the park’s edge. One person is seen trying to light the device. The next second, the group is running around with water bottles in attempts to stop the fire. That very fire has now grown to 8,600 acres as of Monday, according to the San Bernardino National Forest.

“It really is a tragedy, it’s sad. They were hoping to remember the day in a different way,” said CalFire investigator Capt. Bennet Milloy. Milloy then added that over 80% of fires are caused by humans. “You need to be extra cautious because you could be liable.”

In fact, according to NBC’s Las Vegas affiliate, the couple could face a variety of charges and even have to pay for a considerable amount of the damages.

"why are you so obsessed with gender," the cis folk ask, before burning down more of california with a party themed around their baby's genitals — Janine 🌺 | #BLM 1312 (@flaplette) September 7, 2020

Stop Gender Reveal Parties

At this point, it seems very evident that everyone should stop having gender reveal parties or having overdramatic gender reveal moments at baby showers. First, they continue to propel gender norms like, “Blue is for boys and pink is for girls.” In addition, they have led to several fires and moments of public damage.

Even the woman who’s largely credited with creating the gender reveal party, blogger Jenna Karvunidis, has publicly condemned the events SEVERAL times and asks that people stop throwing them. After it was revealed that the lastest fire was started by a gender reveal, Karvundis took to Facebook to, yet again, ask people to stop having gender reveals.

“Stop having these stupid parties. For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid’s penis. No one cares but you.”

