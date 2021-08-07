Deborah Cox Hits Ocean Casino Resort & Thrills A Packed HQ2 Crowd

The roster of talent at HQ2 Beach Club & Nightclub consistently remains the best in Atlantic City, and but this past weekend was a true treat for dance music fans. The iconic Richie Santana returned to HQ2 with his always spectacular Diggin’ In The Crates party (which kicked off at 11am on Saturday, remaining packed til Santana played his final mix). Santana returned later that evening for Diggin In The Crates: The Carry at HQ2 Nightclub, where he kept an absolutely packed HQ2 nightclub dancing until the wee morning hours. He was joined at HQ2 nightclub by dance music legend, stage and screen star Deborah Cox, with her appearance at HQ2 marking her first live show since nightlife returned to Atlantic City.

The moment it was announced that Deborah Cox would be performing live at HQ2 Nightclub, the LGBTQ community was abuzz. A longtime advocate and supporter of the community, Cox’s fanbase within the community is well known. Prior the Cox’s appearance, Blush Bar & Lounge became the site of an Ocean Pride Happy Hour, hosted by the dynamic Victoria Courtez & New Jersey’s Favorite Housewife, Anida Tension. The dolls twirled for the crowd and posed for countless pics with the fans, while some of Cox’s favorite anthems played, raising the anticipation for the crowd, who sipped on a vodka cocktail that the Ocean Casino Resort hand selected for the evening’s performer; the aptly named “Who Do You Love”.

When Deborah Cox took the stage at HQ2 Nightclub, it was the kind of show that Cox is known for and so much more. Whether it was Hex Hector’s masterful remixes of her single ‘Things Just Ain’t The Same’ or of the endlessly anthemic ‘Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here’, Cox sang what seemed like absolutely endless hits as the crowd sang & danced along in unison. In a twist (and homage to ‘Same Script, Different Cast’ duet partner Whitney Houston), Cox ended her spectacular set with a rendition of Houston’s ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ that would have done Ms. Houston herself proud.

During a chat with media maven Bevy Smith on her Sirius show Bevelations (on Radio Andy) the day after her HQ2 appearance, Cox reflected on her HQ2 show, speaking openly about how much she missed performing live in front of a crowd, experiencing the “connection & the energy of the crowd”. Regarding her HQ2 show, she went on to say that she wanted to “bask in the moment” and “the show brought me back to the reason why I do this in the first place; my love of singing”!

