Delta Airlines Employee Stars In New Secret Episode Dropped July 7th

Well, chalk this up to another thing the Covid-19 Pandemic screwed us out of – seems Delta Air Lines made a new safety video starring none other than the Fab Five from the Emmy Award-winning Netflix show, Queer Eye. The safety-themed video, filmed in 2019 before the Pandemic began no longer adheres to the safe-travel protocols. A spokesperson from Delta told CNN,

“While we previously hoped to bring the ‘Queer Eye’ safety video onboard, the video was produced and filmed in 2019 prior to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the federal mask mandate remains in effect, we ultimately made the determination to look for other ways to highlight the video.”

As previously reported on CNN, “the four-minute video sees presenters Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, and Karamo Brown help demonstrate the usual safety briefing, alongside a very diverse crew. It also features cameos from participants from past seasons of the makeover show.”

What would the Delta safety video look like if reimagined by the Fab 5? We’re glad you asked. Enjoy this special version of our safety video, and on your next Delta flight, don’t miss a new episode of Netflix’s @QueerEye featuring one of our employees. pic.twitter.com/PLEBAkuDXV — Delta (@Delta) July 2, 2021

Viewers took to the comment section to lavish praise on the video for many aspects, especially the inclusivity with one commentator saying,

“That’s nice to see how diverse this safety video is. Very diverse flight attendants and LGBTQ references. Really good.”

There is a sliver of good news to come out of all of this. The Queer Eye/Delta partnership produced a brand new secret episode! Delta Airlines supply attendant William Holmes is the person “made over” by the Queer Eye guys.

Thank you @QueerEye and @Delta, finallyyyy a new episode 🤩🤩🤩 watching it makes me soooo happy I have to post this 💚 https://t.co/rEE1XnQR8Z — Lexlo (@Lexlo8) July 12, 2021

Delta Air Lines made a fabulous ‘Queer Eye’ safety video. The pandemic scuppered it https://t.co/fgBG25j7hE — Karin Doggett (@whitedovecrafts) July 11, 2021

FASTEN YOUR SEATBELTS ✨ The brand new special episode in partnership with @delta is PREMIERING NOW on the @Netflix YouTube! 💕✈️ Link in bio! pic.twitter.com/X9PyIb9n72 — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) July 7, 2021

A brand new episode plus an airline safety video? That should be just enough to get me through until the next season appears! Filmed in Austin, season 6 of Queer Eye premieres on Netflix later this fall. You can see the Delta Air Line Queer Eye safety video below!

Sources: CNN Travel