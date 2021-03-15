Demi Lovato Dances With The Devil

It has been quite the past year for most of us. COVID, a presidential election, a near coup, BLM protests against police brutality, have all made the past twelve months a bit crazy. Imagine if you were to include a much publicized romance, engagement, and break-up to that mix. Oh, and the release of a highly anticipated new album as well.

In a candid interview with Glamour Magazine, Demi Lovato graces not only the cover of its March edition, but spills the “Tea” on what has been going on in her life since her 2018 drug overdose and subsequent treatment.

Dealing with one’s own sexuality as a private person is difficult enough, as most of us can attest. Even more so for a celebrity who began her career as a teenager on the Disney Channel. Since capturing our hearts when she was a teenager, and being paired up with the Jonas Brothers which launched her singing career, it has been a roller-coaster ride for the pop star.

While leaping to the upper echelons of gay fandom through her dance anthems and embrace of the LGBTQ community, Lovato secured her place in our collective consciousness when she appeared as a guest judge on season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race where her hit song “Really Don’t Care” was lip-synched by Miss Fame and Pearl (sending Miss Fame, and her “head,” to sashay away).

But in 2018 Demi’s world came tumbling down around her when she suffered a drug overdose at her home in Los Angeles. Thankfully she recovered and spent some time in rehab. It was during this period of slowly rebuilding her life, examining the causes of her addictions and self-destructive behaviors, that she began working on what would be the YouTube documentary, “Dancing with the Devil.”

What surprised many of us, however, was in the wake of her 2020 romance with “Young & The Restless” soap-opera star (and certifiable thirst-trap), Max Ehrich, Demi has now come out unabashedly queer in this Glamour article. “I hooked up with a girl and was like, ‘I like this a lot more.’ It felt better. It felt right,” she is quoted as saying in the article.

Her proud coming out as queer is a courageous moment for Lovato, and hopefully with the troubles of the past years behind her, she has an exciting future ahead of her with the launch of her documentary on March 23rd.

