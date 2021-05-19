Demi Lovato Joins Growing List Of Non-Binary Celebs

Good for Demi Lovato!

Singer and actor Demi Lovato just came out as non-binary. They also share that their pronouns are they/them.

The performer announced this fact on the first episode of their new podcast 4D with Demi Lovato, which came out this Wednesday. The 28-year-old shares that they came to realize their gender identity when they relapsed in 2018. After sending two weeks in the hospital, Lovato realized they were “ignoring [their] truth.”

“Over the past year and a half I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work,” Lovato said.

“I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering. In this first episode, I am excited to share with you what this means to me and what it may look like for other people. I want to make it clear that I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.”

They added, “I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists, or team members, or this or that, or even fans that wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the, in the leotard and look a certain way, you know?”

“I thought that was what I was supposed to be and now I just realize that it’s so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself because that’s the type of stuff that happens when you do.”

Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

This has come after a lot of healing & self-reflective work. I’m still learning & coming into myself, & I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths & know I am sending so much love your way xox — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 19, 2021

Lovato also came out through Twitter.

“Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity & chance to be who we want & wish to be. I’ve spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you’ve seen the good, the bad, & everything in between,” they wrote. “Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras.”

They then said, “Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all- I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary & will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward.”

News of Demi Lovato’s announcement is quickly spreading through social media. Many have congratulated Lovato for coming out with this part of their life and thanked them for creating visibility.

For instance, GLAAD released an official statement about the announcement.

“Gender is not simply male or female. Nonbinary people live outside of those rigid categories and they should be respected for who they are, which includes using the pronouns they tell us to use,” said Anthony Ramos, GLAAD’s Head of Talent. “People identifying as nonbinary is not new—and recognition and visibility of nonbinary people has been growing. Demi has always been one of the loudest and proudest advocates for LGBTQ people and issues. In sharing their story today, they will educate countless people around the world and reach other nonbinary people with a message of pride.”

Demi Lovato now joins a growing list of nonbinary celebrities, which includes Amandla Stenberg, Jonathan Van Ness, Indya Moore, Sam Smith, Nico Tortorella, B. Scott, Asia Kate Dillon, Lachlan Watson, Rhea Butcher, Tommy Dorfman, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Layshia Clarendon, and more.