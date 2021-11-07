Demons, Desert Heat, Dance Moves & More

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts this week beginning with Garic Soldatov, who contemplated his inner demon:

Johnny Middlebrooks was looking for someone to save:

Facundo Rodriguez worked his beefy, bearded pirate lewk for Halloweekend:

Alexis got received an invitation he couldn’t refuse:

Dan Tai felt true desert heat for the first time:

Max Emerson and boyfriend Andrés Camilo might be reconsidering having kids:

Bruno Baba was all about his stache:

KJ Apa served up ‘ginger in the sun’ realness:

Chef Ronnie Woo got ready for NYC:

Magic Mike Live dancer Dino was clearly ready for the weekend:

Moe_bear89 modeled his form fitting blue shorts:

Davey Wavey explained how selfies really work:

Justus Pickett tuned out for a bit:

Dr. Marco found a shirt to accommodate his biceps:

Pierre Vuala has a birthday coming up but he’s not all that into birthdays…

 
 
 
 
 
