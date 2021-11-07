Demons, Desert Heat, Dance Moves & More

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts this week beginning with Garic Soldatov, who contemplated his inner demon:
Johnny Middlebrooks was looking for someone to save:
Facundo Rodriguez worked his beefy, bearded pirate lewk for Halloweekend:
Alexis got received an invitation he couldn’t refuse:
Dan Tai felt true desert heat for the first time:
Max Emerson and boyfriend Andrés Camilo might be reconsidering having kids:
Bruno Baba was all about his stache:
KJ Apa served up ‘ginger in the sun’ realness:
Chef Ronnie Woo got ready for NYC:
Magic Mike Live dancer Dino was clearly ready for the weekend:
Moe_bear89 modeled his form fitting blue shorts:
Davey Wavey explained how selfies really work:
Justus Pickett tuned out for a bit:
Dr. Marco found a shirt to accommodate his biceps:
Pierre Vuala has a birthday coming up but he’s not all that into birthdays…
