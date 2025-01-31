Derek Yates Talks ‘Day of Our Lives,’ Making an Impact, & Giving Back

Derek Yates is known for appearing in hit shows like CSI: Vegas, The Rookie: Feds, and How I Met Your Father, but the multifaceted actor added a milestone role to his resume by stepping into the spotlight on Days of Our Lives, one of television’s longest-running soap operas.

Portraying Kerry Youmans, a mysterious and magnetic new character whose storyline instantly turned heads, he weaves his way into Leo Stark’s world and is giving viewers a rollercoaster of romance, intrigue, and plenty of drama. Trust us, you’ll want to tune in!

By joining Days of Our Lives, this marks a defining moment in Yates career as he bring his signature depth and intensity to such an iconic and well beloved series.

Beyond the camera, Yates is equally inspiring. As a certified personal trainer, he is dedicated to helping clients set realistic and progressive health and fitness goals, encouraging gym consistency and sustainable habits. His passion for fitness mirrors his approach to acting – focused, disciplined, and driven by connection. Yates also has a deep commitment to giving back and often dedicates time and energy to charitable initiatives that uplift communities and support those in need, including Project Angel Food, a nonprofit that delivers meals to critically ill individuals.

Instinct recently sat down with Yates to discuss his exciting journey into the Days of Our Lives cast, what he loves most about bringing Kerry to life, and the character’s significance for LGBTQ+ representation, as well as his vision for crafting a purposeful and authentic career and the importance of philanthropy.

Check out the full video interview below.

Derek Yates…

Follow Yates: Instagram | Website