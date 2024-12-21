Designer Pablo Leon Talks GARRAS Fashion Show, TGI Inclusion, & More

Last month, the stage was set for one of the most impactful fashion events of the year.

The Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood hosted the annual GARRAS Fashion Show, a groundbreaking affair that blends high fashion with activism to support and celebrate trans, gender nonconforming, and intersex (TGI) communities.

GARRAS – an acronym for Groundbreaking Activism Redirecting & Reforming All Systems – is more than just a fashion show. It’s a platform for TGI designers to showcase their creativity, challenge industry norms, and shine as icons of high fashion. Organized by the TransLatin@ Coalition, the largest trans-led organization in the U.S. founded by Latinx immigrants, this event reflects their unwavering commitment to advocation for the rights, dignity, and opportunities of TGI individuals.

Beyond the runway, GARRAS raises vital funds for the TransLatin@ Coalition’s programs, including their drop-in center, violence prevention initiatives, and housing services, ensuring tangible support for those most in need. The evening also underscores the Coalition’s dedication to fostering long-term change. Two $5,000 vocational scholarships were awarded to TGI individuals, representing a critical investment in their education and careers.

Instinct recently caught up with designer Pablo Leon, who participated in GARRAS and showcased work from his label, HIM NYC. In addition to discussing how he got involved with the TransLatin@ Coalition and how valuable of an organization it is, he also talks about how he discovered his passion for fashion, what his brand consists of, and ways he would like to see the fashion industry improve and be even more representative.

