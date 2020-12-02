‘Destiny 2’ Designer Says Popular NPCs Saint-14 & Osiris Are Gay

More LGBTQ representation in video games? Yes, please!

By now, we’ve seen several moments of online games revealing that popular characters are gay. But, that doesn’t mean we don’t appreciate it when these moments happen again. And the gaming world just experienced another one of these moments.

According to Game Rant, players of the online multiplayer first-person shooter Destiny 2 have been delighted to know that two of the most popular characters within the game, Osiris and Saint-14, are dating. This information was revealed by Robert Brookes, the narrative director over at the Bungie video game developer.

So yes, Saint and Osiris are gay. Always have been. You can make the meme yourselves. — Robert Brookes 💖💜💙 (@Sphynxian) November 28, 2020

Brookes started this reveal by talking about his own sexuality on Twitter. In the Twitter thread, Brookes noted how he was initially confused about the concept of bisexuality because of the lack of LGBTQ education and representation during his childhood. With that background, Brookes sees LGBTQ representation as an important factor in creating stories. He was especially interested in thwarting queerbaiting, which is hinting at queer relationships without delivering actual representation.

That then led to Brookes confirming the relationship between Osiris and Saint-14. Brookes noted that he’d always wrote the characters as gay, but found that the “nuance is lost in an age of queerbaiting.” But why is Brookes confirming the relationship outside of the game? He says it’s because there “was never a space in which to unequivocally state their identities.” He’s partly justified in this as Osiris is rarely seen within the game despite his popularity, and Saint-14 was lost/considered dead until recently in the game’s story. Plus, the online shooter game is without relationships, to begin with.

You can read Brookes’ full thread below.

I was confused by myself because I didn't have any proper education, and once I knew what bisexuality was I didn't really know what it meant because I lived in a rural part of the US, had never (knowingly) met another bi person, and couldn't find representation of them in media. — Robert Brookes 💖💜💙 (@Sphynxian) November 28, 2020

Queerbaiting exists, it's not kind, and it has no place in a queer-friendly community or within spaces that promote LGBT rights. There's a place and time for nuance and that isn't it, because to do so is actively damaging to a marginalized community. — Robert Brookes 💖💜💙 (@Sphynxian) November 28, 2020

I've been writing Saint and Osiris as gay since I started working at Bungie, because that's who they were before. They are private and nuanced characters. There was never a space in which to unequivocally state their identities. But nuance is lost in an age of queerbaiting. — Robert Brookes 💖💜💙 (@Sphynxian) November 28, 2020

