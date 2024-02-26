Diablo Cody & Zelda Williams Talk ‘Lisa Frankenstein’

Lisa Frankenstein may be a funny, sweet, and unique fantasy-horror film, but it largely comes down to the talent in front of and behind the camera.

Written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Jennifer’s Body) and first-time feature filmmaker Zelda Williams, Lisa Frankenstein is a coming-of-age story about a misunderstood teenager named Lisa (Kathryn Newton) and her high school crush, a long-dead young man from the Victorian age (Cole Sprouse). After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the pair embark on a strange and murderous journey to find love and happiness – just don’t mind the few missing body parts along the way!

Additionally, the film also stars Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest, and Carla Gugino.

Lisa Frankenstein is now playing in theaters, and Instinct had the opportunity to catch up with Cody and Williams to talk more about why it’s worth seeing, how the film resonates with LGBTQ+ audiences, and what made Newton and Sprouse the perfect starring duo.

Check out the full video interview below.

Zelda Williams & Diablo Cody…