Did A Former Housewife Just Confirm A Real Housewives All Star Show?

Whether’s it’s Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Margaret Josephs’ perfectly poised pool shove or Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Lisa Rinna’s razor sharp barbs (sometimes accompanied by a smashed wine glass), Real Housewives of cities all over notoriously know how to create buzz within their own individual cities. Now, word is spreading like wildfire across the Bravosphere and beyond that we are about to get a long-awaited spin-off featuring Housewives from many different cities together in a tropical locale. The show will (according to Page Six) air on Peacock, NBC Universal’s sister streaming service.

Also according to Page Six, Real Housewives from all cities are going to be converging on a tropical location (apparently it’s Turks & Caicos) for a long-awaited crossover that will be somewhere between a hybrid of The Real World and Lord of The Flies. Writer Anthony Dominic disclosed on Twitter that Mexico was being eyed as the location & the potential cast is filled with true All-Star Housewives. While cast members from The Real Housewives of Potomac will allegedly not be joining (due to filming conflicts) names being mentioned for the filming (for one week in April) are from four franchises: Real Housewives of New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Atlanta, and New York are Cynthia Bailey, Melissa Gorga, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Teresa Giudice. According to Page Six, LuAnn DeLesseps has also just been cast in the spin-off.

They want roughly 10 women. Some Housewives are upset because they want Bravo to take their time and let women out of filming their franchise seasons to film this show if they are a star, but as of now Bravo isn’t letting them. #bravotv — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) February 24, 2021

One name now suddenly out of the running for the (so far not officially named) Real Housewives All Stars limited series is former “OG of the OC” Vicki Gunvalson. In a since deleted Instagram Story on Thursday, March 19. Gunvalson reposted a Q&A post from friend and former costar Tamra Judge that read, “Repost this if you think it’s bulls–t Vicki isn’t on HW spin-off” Gunvalson followed up with “It’s bulls–t!! I had the contract signed by both parties in FEB then Covid hit… then crickets”

While we all know that Real Housewives trips to island locales have had some pretty legendary moments, one of the most memorable occurred on the aptly named Scary Island episodes from Season 3 of Real Housewives of New York City. While Jill Zarin might have thought that a surprise arrival on the island of St. John (via a private plane detour of course) was the perfect place to mend fences with Bethenny Frankel, it only resulted in both her prompt dismissal (courtesy of hostess Ramona Singer) and close to a decade of memorable memes (like the one below).

No formal announcement has been made about a possible ‘Real Housewives All Star’ series, but follow Bravo.com for further information