Did Bella Thorne Kill OnlyFans For Sex Workers?

by
Image via Netflix

Digital sex workers are NOT happy with actress Bella Thorne.

The former Disney Channel star recently became the topic of controversy after she made $2 million on OnlyFans in the span of a week. Initially, there was a strong but harmless affront to Thorne’s appearance on the subscription-based adult site. But now Thorne may have had a direct influence on the site’s policies, and sex workers on the platform believe Thorne has ruined things for everyone else.

According to the Rolling Stone, OnlyFans quietly announced changes to its payment policy. From now on, the site has capped pay-per-view messages, where followers can pay to receive private messages and content from account holders to $50. In addition, tips offered to account users are capped at $100. In addition, there was some word of OnlyFans extending the payouts, when users can withdraw their earnings from the site, from seven days to 30 days. However, it was later clarified that this change would only affect a few specific countries like Mexico, Nigeria, and Morocco. After hearing of this change, many OnlyFans users say it will negatively affect their income and livelihoods.

But what caused this shift? Many assume it was Bella Thorne. Earlier this week, Thorne created an account on the adult site. Fans allege that Thorne promoted the sale of nude photos for $200, despite Thorne earlier specifying that she wouldn’t do so, and one Twitter user shared a screenshot of Thorne’s account confirming the nude photo. Though, that screenshot’s credibility was later disproved.

Once they’d paid, fans discovered thirst trap photos such as Thorne eating a hot dog. Many subscribers then attempted to reverse their charges by contacting OnlyFans or their credit card companies.

At the height of the moment, Thorne told the Times that she created the OnlyFans account as research for a new film she’s working on with director Sean Baker.

“It’s a feature we are researching as I’m living it currently,” Thorne explained. “What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What’s the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? … How can it change your life for the worse and the better? How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course.”

That said, Sean Baker later disproved Thorne’s claim of an OnlyFans movie with her. Instead, he said, “I had one conversation with her about a possible collaboration 5 years from now… suddenly there’s news about me making a film about her Onlyfans thing. Not true. At all. I’m working on two films that have nothing to do with Bella or Onlyfans.”

After receiving word of this controversy, OnlyFans claims that it didn’t base the policy changes “on any one user.” Specifically, a spokesperson said:

“Transaction limits are set to help prevent overspending and to allow our users to continue to use the site safely. We value all of the feedback received since this change was implemented and we will continue to review these limits,” adding, “We can confirm that any changes to transaction limits are not based on any one user.”

But even if these changes were not a direct result of Bella Thorne’s account, many OnlyFans creators, sex workers, and consumers are blaming her on social media.

https://twitter.com/cloudmyg/status/1299324272876363776?s=20

Neither Bella Thorne nor her representation has yet to comment on the situation.

Source: Rolling Stone, The Times, Vulture,

What do you think?