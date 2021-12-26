Did Britney Spears Just Announce New Music On The Way?

From the moment Britney Spears herself was emancipated, one of the biggest questions fans had and continue to have is when we may expect to hear new music from the reigning pop princess. While Britney has been hesitant to confirm any new or re-released music in any way, she recently took to Instagram and gave fans a treat they have not heard in quite some time; some very impromptu (and very live) vocal runs from Ms. Spears herself.

Spears posted on Instagram “After what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren’t …so I just read up on my self and this is what I found.” Reading directly from her RCA Records bio, Spears recited “Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears is one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide. In the U.S. alone, she has sold more than 70 million albums, singles and songs, according to Nielsen Music.” Spears was quick to remind people that she would be “her own cheerleader” and to remind her family that she hasn’t “forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget” and ended by saying “Pssss new song in the works. I’m gonna let you know what I mean 😉 !!!!!”

There is plenty of ambiguity in Spears’ post, and sources told Variety that Spears is actually interested in creating new music. In November, a source told People that Spears “loves creating music and wants to give her fans a new album,” but the source also said “it seems like she is focusing on one thing at a time.”

