Did Connor Franta Just Spill the Tea on His Past with Troye Sivan?

It only took a decade, but hey, who’s counting? Back in 2014, when the OG YouTube vloggers were busy making videos together, the internet promptly gave them the ship name “Tronnor.”

Everyone say, “Thank you, Chappell Roan!” The queer pop icon has been making waves on the Billboard Top 100 in recent months, and has possibly helped us confirm a longtime YouTube ship.

Franta may have low-key confirmed the Tronnor-lore during his guest appearance on Brooke Averick’s Obsessed podcast. Speaking about Roan’s video that came out a decade ago, “Her first ever video, I found it on YouTube with my boyfriend at the time.”

Connor continues, “We found the song. It had no plays, but her song was unbelievable. So we started tweeting about it.” He also adds, “We were like, ‘she’s the next Adele.'”

Both Connor and Troye have been fans of Roan since her debut days. In 2014, Sivan tweeted,

“This is her twitter —> @kayleighrosefan. LETS BLOW KAYLEIGH UP BC I HAVENT HEARD A VOICE LIKE THIS SINCE ADELE, NO EXAGGERATION”. To which Franta responded, “@troyesivan @kayleighrosefan YESSSSS GIVE THAT VOCALLY BLESSED GODDESS HER WELL DESERVED PROMO 😍🎶👑”.

Throwback to 2014: Troye Sivan Shouted Out Kayleigh Rose (aka Chappell Roan) and Connor Franta Joined the Fun!

Fans and shippers alike are celebrating on X (formerly Twitter) over Franta’s possible confirmation. Here are some tweets from our Tronnor shippers…

Well, Tronnor shippers, you can finally sleep like babies—your decade-long ship is basically, almost, kind of, totally confirmed!