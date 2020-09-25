Did Trump Use A Baby To Defraud His Lesbian Niece?

President Donald Trump is being sued again, and this time it’s by his own niece.

According to ABC News, Mary L. Trump field a lawsuit on Thursday, September 24, in Manhattan’s State Supreme Court. The lawsuit alleges that Donald Trump, his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, and their late brother Robert Trump, cheated Mary out of her multi-million dollar inheritance.

“Fraud was not just the family business — it was a way of life,” the lawsuit said.

“They swindled her,” the lawsuit added. “They conspired with her trustee, maneuvered to steal her money and lied to her about it.”

According to the New York Times, the lawsuit claims that the three relatives were supposed to act as trustees to the inheritance. Instead, according to Mary, Donald and his siblings “fraudulently siphoned” money from Mary’s interests to their own entities. Mary and her team then alleged that the three relatives “fraudulently depressed the value of Mary’s interests, and the net income they generated, in part through fraudulent appraisals and financial statements.” While Mary thought she would be receiving a piece of an overall $30 million share, she later found out that she should have received $1 billion.

The third part of the lawsuit’s accusation, however, does not only involve Mary but a baby, according to Out. According to her and her legal team, Donald Trump and his siblings forced Mary L. Trump to the negotiating table by “threatening to bankrupt Mary’s interests and by canceling the healthcare policy that was keeping Fred III’s infant son alive,” and then presented her with “a stack of fraudulent valuations and financial statements, and a written agreement that itself memorialized their fraud, and obtained her signature.”

This isn’t the first time that we’re hearing these accusations. Mary published a book, titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man, which details her relationship with Donald Trump. Previously, the White Hosue rejected the book’s claims. A spokesperson also said that Mary L. Trump is motivated by financial self-interest.

According to the Business Insider, Mary spoke at a virtual fundraiser for LPAC, an organization focused on supporting LGBTQ women running for political office. At the fundraiser, Mary addressed Donald Trump’s continual refusal to a peaceful transition should he lose the 2020 Presidential election. She also commented on Trump’s animosity towards minorities.

“His lack of caring, his discomfort with difference, and his knowing that being cruel really plays well with the only people left who support him,” she said. “It’s a trifecta, unfortunately.”

