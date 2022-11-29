Didn’t See It in Theaters? ‘Bros’ is Coming to Streaming!

Dude, it’s about to be Christmas. Cozy up on your couch and check out Bros on Peacock this December!

Bros, from director Nicholas Stoller and writer Billy Eichner, is making its streaming debut Friday, December 2nd, on Peacock. If you weren’t able to make it to the cinema, this is your chance to see the gay romantic comedy in the comforts of your own home.

Distributed to theaters in October by Universal Pictures, Bros stars Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane as two polar opposite gay men who unwillingly find love in a world ruled by cliches.

While beloved by critics and mostly enjoyed by the queer community, Bros didn’t achieve any sort of success in theaters. It opened at #5 before tumbling down the box office and only grossed $14,000,000 internationally against a production budget of $22,000,000.

In my opinion, Bros wasn’t exactly a comedy movie. It was a witty, sexy, relationship drama that pokes fun at gay stereotypes. It made me smile, it made me sad, but I thoroughly enjoyed it. I champion this movie because it comes from a queer cast and crew, and it also showcases every single member of the LGBT community. The whole thing was just… cute!

Personally, I’m waiting for a Blu-ray release (please?) because I’m hoping for deleted scenes and a bloopers reel.

But I’m old and this is the digital age! So, run to Peacock on December 2nd and enjoy your first viewing of Bros!