Diego Calva & Jacob Elordi Are Set to Get Steamy in Upcoming Film

After his breakout portrayal in the ‘Babylon,’ Diego Calva is now starring alongside Jacob Elordi in an upcoming film adaptation of the novel, “On Swift Horses,” written by author Shannon Pufahl.

The 30-year-old Mexican actor shared about what it was like working with the ‘Euphoria’ star, expressing:

“It was so cool to work with him. He’s obsessed with photography, he’s obsessed with old plays. He loves Tennessee Williams, he loves Chekhov. He’s not the guy you maybe think he is. He’s such a cool actor. He’s just amazing. I feel very proud.”

He continued by teasing on some steamy scenes, revealing:

“I don’t know if I can say this but we are going to have pretty hot scenes in this movie…You have to wait. But I think it will be a pretty cool movie.”

The upcoming film is directed by Daniel Minahan, and the cast also includes Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sasha Calle and Will Poulter. Moreover, the plot of the movie “follows a newlywed couple who are caught up in a love triangle following the Korean War,” as per Indie Wire.

Calva also told Variety about how he feels starring as a lead role in yet another American feature after 2022’s ‘Babylon.’

“I feel very proud. It’s my second lead character in an American movie. Daniel Minahan, the director, he directed shows like ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘House of Cards,’ he directed ‘Six Feet Under,’ one of my favorite shows. And I’m acting with Jacob Elordi, with Daisy Edgar-Jones, with Sasha Calle also,” he noted.

And as for his future plans, the actor stated:

“Let’s see what happens. And after that, go back to Mexico and make movies there.”

Source: indiewire.com