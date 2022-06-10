Digital Artist Connor Wilkinson is Hottie of the Week

This week’s Instinct Hottie is Connor Wilkinson, a 28-year-old digital artist and teacher from Wilton Manors, Florida. Originally from Northwest Arkansas, Connor is a feast for the eyes, sharing his beauty and charm with the world across Instagram and TikTok.

Let’s get to know Connor a bit more:

INSTINCT: What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

CONNOR WILKINSON: Probably my butt, just kidding (Kind of) I would have to say my laugh, it’s super loud and infectious. It helps when people think your laugh is also funny.

INSTINCT: What do you find you are complimented on you the most?

CW: My creativity, I use an application called “Zbrush” to sculpt 3D creatures and my butt.

INSTINCT: What, to you, defines sexy?

CW: I like someone who can be totally in front of others but not in a self deprecating way like a fun cute way.

INSTINCT: What is your proudest moment so far in your life?

CW: Becoming a teacher like my mother, is the best thing to ever happen to me. Everyday I get a new chance to make a child laugh just by being myself. It is a collection of my proudest moments from small interactions with my students rolled up into one.

INSTINCT: What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

CW: My hobby is creating 3D video game characters and I would love to see one of them in a real game sometime soon.

INSTINCT: Have you found love? If so, what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)? If not, what do you look for in the ideal relationship?

CW: Yes I have found love in my life probably 3 times all of which are amazing men. The best part of my relationship now is how I can let down my wall in many ways with this man. He doesn’t judge me or shame me for my interest or life questions.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie? Promare, mostly for the music. It’s this 2019 film that blew my mind.



Who is your biggest celebrity crush? Ewan McGregor



What is your favorite cheat meal or snack? Dark chocolate peanut butter cups from Trader Joes holy fuck.



If you were stuck on an island for eternity, what music album would you want to have with you? Easy. There is a soundtrack album called “Thunderbolt Fantasy” by Hiroyuki Sawano that came out in 2016 every song on that album makes me want to fight God.



INSTINCT: What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

CW: I am flattered. If you’re over 55, have a big beard and are reading this please call me.

INSTINCT: Anything else you’d like to share with the Instinct readers?

CW: Remember to listen to that voice inside yourself that wants a better life for you. Don’t push him down and pretend like everything is okay. Don’t judge that person either.