Dillon Passage Shows Off His New Man In An “Appreciation Post”

One of the Tiger King’s former husband’s has moved on.

Dillon Passage (featured last year in the Netflix documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness) announced (via Instagram post) his new boyfriend John to the masses. He went on to call him his “rock”, saying that he’s helped him make it through recent hard times. “Everyone, meet John,” Passage said, going on to say “I’ve planned on keeping my relationship private for personal reasons, but lately I’ve been having a hard time dealing with things happening in my life and John has been my rock and helping me get through it all.” He ended the post by saying “In short, this is an appreciation post for this special, special man. Thank you for being you.”

Passage’s remarks on his relationship with Joe Exotic (the Tiger King himself) have been limited, save for an extensive Instagram post on March 26th. Passage officially announced he and Exotic’s split (after marrying him in December 2017 in that post, saying in part:

“To answer the main question the public wants to know, yes, Joe and I are seeking a divorce. This wasn’t an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn’t fair to either of us. It’s something that neither of us were expecting but we are going to take it day by day. We are on good terms still and I hope it can stay that way. I will continue to have Joe in my life and do my best to support him while he undergoes further legal battles to better his situation.”

As Tiger King reached a pop-culture crescendo in 2020, Andy Cohen & Andy Cohen Live co-host John Hill spoke with Passage about all things Joe Exotic. As a longtime fan of Cohen’s himself, Passage was game to answer any question at all that Cohen posed, no matter how personal (the interview is featured in full at the link above). Passage spoke openly about how he and Exotic met (“we met on Grindr”), whether or not he spoke with anyone at the the notorious Tiger King’s zoo, and the entire production of Tiger King as a reality production & the subsequent attention it receive nationally.

Follow Dillon Passage on Instagram