Diplo’s Nude Rainbow Blast for Pride Month!

Diplo’s diving headfirst into Pride Month … by posting a completely nude pic of himself, complete with a rainbow shooting out of where the sun definitely doesn’t shine.

The music producer celebrated the first day of Pride by sharing a pic on social media Saturday, wishing his followers a happy holiday. In the photo, he’s naked with his legs in the air, and if that wasn’t enough, there’s a rainbow blasting right out of his derrière. He also wished everyone a Happy Pride Month.

It’s a hilariously cheeky snap, perfect for the month-long LGBTQ+ celebrations. Last year, Diplo shared he’s not totally straight, so it looks like he’s embracing his place in the LGBTQ+ community … or just showing some colorful love to his fans. Either way, Diplo’s definitely making a bold statement with this picture.

This is also not the first time he displayed his derriere 🙂

It seems that Diplo started the celebration for the month.