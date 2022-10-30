Disco Balls, Bears By The Falls, And More Eye Candy

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week beginning with Shomari Francis getting his dose of vitamin sea…
…while Ivan got his nature fix in Alaska:
As the Joe Cocker song goes, Okkar Min Maung, “you can leave your hat on.”
Sam Cushing had a chat with himself about changing lewks:
GayUncleMario’s version of Casual Friday includes leopard print (swipe for the memes):
Matthew Camp looked all ‘hunter’ cute, but check out the progression of those hashtags…LOL:
Jean Paolo Di Lorenzo served up his version of Scottish for his latest photoshoot:
Jason Derulo sipped by the pool in Malibu:
We’d be all smiles, too, if our doc looked like Dr. Marco:
Greg Bennett sent regards from Puerto Vallarta:
Matt Lister and friends went splish splash in a waterfall:
Ramon Ventura was not clowning around:
Jae Fusz has big (disco) balls and he’s not afraid to use them:
ready_w_red is the pirate we all want to see climb aboard:
Johnny Sibilly’s skirt twirled up:
Roberto Portales was feeling that Harry Potter magic: