Disney Alum Dan Benson on Considering Leaving OnlyFans

Dan Benson recently posted a TikTok video wherein he is seemingly considering leaving OnlyFans to get back into acting.

The 36-year-old American actor is known for playing the role of Zeke Beakerman in Disney Channel’s ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’, which is starring Selena Gomez, David Henrie and Jake T. Austin.

Now, Benson, who identifies as straight, is gaining popularity online for creating adult content exclusively for gay men on OnlyFans. However, he seems to be contemplating on leaving the platform to pursue the Hollywood dream…

“I am coming out of retirement!! The actor strike is over! Dan who played zeke on wizards of waverly place is making a massive comeback! Wow! Amazing!,” the OnlyFans creator wrote on the caption of his TikTok video.

In the video, he enthusiastically shared about the details of his plan, stating:

“We have a new contract. That means I can get back to work! Creating characters! Going to auditions! Driving …in … LA traffic… every day.”

Benson then announces that he needs everyone “to kinda forget that I did the whole go to adult entertainment thing.”

“I need you to not Google me …ever again. So just don’t Google me and we’ll just forget about that stuff. And we’ll get back to focusing on what’s important, not my pee-pee but my acting skills,” he continued.

This news would have certainly been devastating for his audience, however, it thankfully didn’t end there! Concluding his video, Benson further expressed:

“Because everyone knows it was my acting skills that catapulted me to. I’m just kidding. I’m definitely not doing any of that. Love you though.”

You can watch the TikTok video here:

Sources: queerty.com, en.wikipedia.org