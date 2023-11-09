Disney+ Depicts Black Queer Love Story in the ‘Culprits’ Series

‘Culprits’ is a thrill and action-packed new series presented by Disney+, and it is starring Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Kevin Vidal as a lovely queer couple who created a happy family together.

Stewart-Jarrett is portraying the character of Joe Petrus who was formerly involved in a high-stakes crime. Meanwhile, Vidal is playing the role of his fiancé Jules, whom he shares two children with.

The official synopsis of the show via Gay Times reads:

“Joe Petrus is living the American dream: a fiancé to Jules, dad to Frankie and Bud, and starting his own business in a sleepy suburban town. But unbeknownst to his family, Joe has a secret. Three years ago, he was recruited by notorious British criminal Dianne Harewood to join her crew and take part in a high-stakes crime that promised to make Joe rich and provide him with a brand-new life. And now, Joe’s dangerous past is about to catch up with him. When a killer starts targeting the crew behind the crime, Joe realizes that the only way to keep his family safe is to return to London, make contact with his old gang, and track down Dianne.”

Moreover, ‘Culprits’ is based on the 2018 novel The Anthology Culprits: The Heist Was Only The Beginning, written by Richard Brewer and Gary Phillips. Not to mention, the series is set to be released in the UK on November 8 via Disney+, and in the US on December 8 via Hulu.

In the meantime, you can watch the action-packed official trailer of ‘Culprits’ here:

Source: gaytimes.co.uk