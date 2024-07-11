Disney+ Drops ‘Agatha All Along’ Trailer Starring Joe Locke

Disney+ recently released the teaser trailer of Marvel Studios’ ‘Agatha All Along’ series, and it is jam-packed with mystery, action and thrill…

A synopsis of the show via Disney reads:

“In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness [Kathryn Hahn] finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…”

Aside from Hahn, ‘Agatha All Along’ is also starring Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. As for Locke’s character, it is heavily speculated that he will be playing the role of Billy Kaplan, as per Screen Rant.

Not to mention, he is reportedly most likely portraying “a brand-new version of one of the Scarlet Witch’s sons,” who is teased to support Hahn’s Agatha to restore her magical powers. Details have yet to be officially disclosed about Locke’s character, but his role is presumed to be the “suspicious” and “mysterious” goth Teen mentioned in the synopsis.

Moreover, ‘Agatha All Along’ is set to be released on Disney+ on September 18. In the meantime, you can watch the teaser trailer here:

Sources: thewaltdisneycompany.com, screenrant.com, Total Film – yahoo.com/entertainment