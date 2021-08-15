Disney Inspired Lizzo’s Video? Elton Mixes 4 Hits Into 1 With Dua Lipa

What kind of gay are you? A little retro splash of Elton, maybe a flute-sized helping of Lizzo, a lap dance full of Cardi B, or even a luscious lump of Dua Lipa? It seems like this weekend the music gods have blessed us all, no matter what kind of gay music lover you are.

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve heard from Lizzo, I think the last time we heard her name mentioned was when she and Chris Evans were talking about getting into each other’s pants.

But we’re ecstatic that Lizzo is back. Even NPR was impressed with “Rumors”, the offering from Lizzo featuring Cardi B.

All the rumors are true: Lizzo has returned with a bop. “Rumors” works a familiar formula into a groovy, deep-bass synth and triumphant horns as Lizzo clears haters with a smile: “If you thought that I was ratchet with my ass hangin’ out / Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, bitch.” Fresh off Normani‘s “Wild Side,” Cardi B elevates “Rumors” with biting wit and unbothered flippancy. Obviously, a collaboration so monumental demands a visual of epic proportions. In an accompanying Tanu Muino-directed music video, Lizzo and Cardi embody the original objects of ire: Greek gods. Adorned with gold and casual confidence, the duo channel the Muses, goddesses of the arts, while twerking among celestial clouds.

In watching the video, one has to think that Disney inspired the whole concept, well at least that’s what this writer thinks. Watch the following video and don’t tell me you get Disney Hercules vibes.

Not going to take any of the creativity of the Lizzo offering, but if you need a Disney sized reminder, from the opening vase scene to the large staircase at 2:00 in Rumors and :050 in Disney’s original …

Dua and Elton

Can you recognize the sampling that occurred to make this new chillin hit of the summer?

Elton John and Dua Lipa have unveiled their new collaboration “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix).” The track, available here , all started churning in the brains of both artists after Dua invited Elton for an Instagram live discussing his experiences with Studio 54 ahead of her remix album Club Future Nostalgia. More meetings happened as Elton appeared as a guest on Dua’s record breaking Studio 2054 live stream and she subsequently performed at The Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party, which raised over $3 million for the Foundation. Those were some great meetings and performances, but with COVID still rearing its nasty head, Elton reached out to Dua to work on new music together remotely. What is the result?

“Cold Heart” is based on four of Elton’s classic tracks expertly spliced together by Australian electronic band and producers PNAU. Those hits were:

“Kiss The Bride” (originally from 1983 album Too Low For Zero)

“Rocketman” (from 1972’s Honky Chateau)

“Where’s the Shoorah?” (from 1976 double album Blue Moves)

“Sacrifice” (from 1989’s Healing Hands).

See if you can hear all of the hits in this soon to be newest song in your chill playlist.

Elton John says: “The last 18 months have been hard, but being off the road has meant that I’ve actually had time to get back to my roots as a session player and collaborate with some wonderful artists. And having the opportunity to spend time with Dua, albeit remotely, has been incredible. She’s given me so much energy. She’s a truly wonderful artist, and person, absolutely bursting with creativity and ideas. The energy she brought to ‘Cold Heart’ just blew my mind.”

Dua Lipa says: “Ever since we first ‘met’ online, we totally clicked. Elton is such an inspirational artist and also has the naughtiest sense of humor – a perfect combination. It has been an absolute honor and privilege to collaborate on this track with him. It’s so very special, with some of my very favorite Elton John classic songs combined – I loved being part of such a creative and joyous experience. Can’t wait to hear it everywhere this summer.”