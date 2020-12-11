Disney Reveals Upcoming Films and Shows Planned For 2021 and Beyond

On the evening of Thursday, December 10, 2020, The Walt Disney Company held its annual Investor Day, which not only reports the year’s successes for the company but announces what projects are coming up from the House of Mouse.

At the start of the event, Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer for The Walt Disney Company explained:

“The tremendous success we’ve achieved across our unique portfolio of streaming services, with more than 137 million subscriptions worldwide, has bolstered our confidence in our acceleration toward a DTC-first business model. With our amazing creative teams and our ever-growing collection of the high-quality branded entertainment that consumers want, we believe we are incredibly well positioned to achieve our long-term goals.”

The biggest draw from TWDC Investor Day was the upcoming projects coming to Disney+, the streaming service from TWDC which has a vast library of programming from Disney, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm, and to theaters.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed the slate of upcoming projects from Lucasfilm. Riding on the success of the Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, currently in its second season, two spinoffs, Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic, were announced to be coming to Disney+ with no set date.

During the Marvel Studios portion of the Investor Day presentation, new upcoming Disney+ shows like WandaVision, Loki, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and What If…? were highlighted with clips and seven new Marvel Studio shows were revealed.

On the theatrical releases end, sequels for Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, Thor, Captain Marvel, and Guardians of the Galaxy were announced and also divulged was Marvel’s first family, Fantastic Four, were getting their third reboot.

The big news coming out of Disney’s Investor Day was the revelation of sequels for Hocus Pocus and Sister Act. Here are the descriptions of both from the presentation materials:

Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2, exclusively on Disney+, is the spooky sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic “Hocus Pocus.” Adam Shankman is set to direct.

Sister Act 3

Sister Act 3, the third film in the beloved “Sister Act” series, is in development. Whoopi Goldberg is on board to star and produce, with Tyler Perry also signed on as a producer on the project. Sister Act 3 will premiere on Disney+.

Finally, during the Pixar section of Investor Day, the major highlight revealed was the upcoming prequel film for Toy Story’s Buzz Lightyear. The official description of Lightyear explains:

Lightyear

Lightyear, slated to open in theaters on June 17, 2022, is a sci-fi action-adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans)—the hero who inspired the toy. The film reveals how a young test pilot became the Space Ranger that we all know him to be today. Lightyear is directed by Angus MacLane and produced by Galyn Susman.

What comes as a shock from this is that Tim Allen, who originated the role of Buzz, is not voicing the titular character in Lightyear.

The news of this had many on Twitter roasting Allen.

While others were outraged.

The gentleman that he is, Chris Evans took to Instagram to explain why Allen was not involved in the upcoming prequel.

The full presentation can be found over at the webpage for The Walt Disney Company Investor Day.

