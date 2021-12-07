District Officials Say The Performance Was ‘A Bit Much’

A substitute teacher might have taken his love of pop icon Britney Spears and performing, a step too far when he showed up for class with a karaoke machine equipped with a light show. The unidentified Texas man then tore the roof off the school with a performance of Spear’s smash-hit “Toxic.” However, the Austin-based educator was swiftly asked to leave the campus after first period because he ‘wasn’t following [the district’s] best practices,’ according to The Daily Mail.

“Texas substitute teacher ‘relieved of duty’ after singing Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ on karaoke machine in class” pic.twitter.com/465KSMJYC7 — opossum in a cowboy hat (Taylor’s Version) (@ManderLemon) December 6, 2021

While details are still coming in, at first glance this does not seem to be an issue of homophobia or discrimination against an LGBTQ teacher. The teacher passed all the routine background checks necessary to obtain a substitute teaching certificate, and The Daily Mail also reported that,

“The matter is not being considered criminal and the teacher was not arrested. It is unclear if the teacher put on the performance as a joke, or if he just wanted to cheer up his students with his dulcet tones.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWPqzLiMZKp/

Texas substitute teacher who brought karaoke machine to class asked to leave. With all the crazy $hit these teachers have been up to and it’s karaoke that pisses the administration off? Funny.https://t.co/gL8UeSAh8G — johnnyk2000 (@johnnyk20001) December 3, 2021

The Twitterverse is asking why was the teacher removed? Citing the teaching and work shortage, aren’t school districts literally begging for teachers? Don’t feel too bad for our Toxic belter, said teacher picked up another teaching job a few hours later!

What do we think Instincters? Did the school administration mishandle this incident or is the classroom not the place for karaoke night? Sound off in the comments below.

Come on, he slayed https://t.co/KpfLM7MmdQ — Ben & Kelly Show 🎅 (@benandkellyshow) December 6, 2021

We have Karaoke Friday in my classroom every week. This sub has upped the ante. https://t.co/XF6RaHuvfl — Matt Cone (@2TallTexican) December 5, 2021

I’ve seen substitute teachers do far worse things in class. https://t.co/n6sVpzlnYC — Ted Gioia (@tedgioia) December 4, 2021

Just go on TikTok if you want to create a singing career, like the rest of the losers… but kudos, you did get the worthless national media to pay attention to you… and it won’t be long before they are posting that video on your behalf…https://t.co/cKXxNqbD9Y — Jeebus Christos (@travelinjeebus) December 7, 2021

Fired? He’s should have been given a three month residency! The fools! ‘Texas substitute teacher is ‘relieved of duty’ after turning up to high school with karaoke machine and lights before belting out Britney Spears’ hit from his desk’ https://t.co/HnAudwo2vE — Paul McVeigh Writer (@paul_mc_veigh) December 6, 2021

