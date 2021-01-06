Divorced Dad Comforts Gay Son & His BF In Doritos’ New Ad

Here’s a sweet video to ease us during these scary times.

Doritos Mexico released a holiday-themed advertisement involving a divorced father’s love of his queer child. In the two-minute video, which is called The Best Gift and is based on a true story, a man is seen writing a Reddit post. Then, a young man is shown talking to the father on the phone. The son tells his father that he’s bringing home a friend who has nowhere to go for the holidays. But despite that, the observant father knows there’s more going on.

“I am a 52-year-old divorced father and I need help,” he says, according to OUT. “My son and his friend are a couple and do not dare to tell me.”

Later, the father calmly confronts his son and tells him that he knows the two are not just friends.

Again, the advertisement was released by Doritos Mexico. In addition, the video was created by Slap Buenos Aires and directed by NicoVeiga. The video was also released under the Doritos Rainbow platform, which is meant to show Doritos’ support of LGBTQ people. The platform also helps to raise donations and had conducted workshops of varying topics.

“We’re really proud of the accomplishments that have been achieved with Doritos Rainbow,” Eduardo Córdoba, marketing director for Doritos Mexico told DesignTaxi. “We believe the moment is right to show that our commitment extends beyond a proud celebration every June.”

