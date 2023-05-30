DIY Pop Artist Josh Lumsden Talks Debut EP ‘SCION i’

Josh Lumsden, an independent DIY pop artist and acclaimed NYC-based producer who has been praised by the likes of Kaltblut Magazine, Broke Magazine, and World of Wonder, recently released his debut EP, SCION i.

GenrfJust in time for Pride Month, the six-track album features several dramatic hit songs accompanied by a handful of LGBTQ icons. RuPaul’s Drag Race superstar Yvie Oddly is introduced on the first track, “Energy,” multidimensional trans icon Cottontail makes their mark on the second single, “Holiday,” and Australian pop sensation Brendan Maclean croons on “Drowning.”

SCION i‘s remaining songs mark a close to its collaborative first half, and a start of its visual album experience. “Right Here,” an industrial house track that takes you right into a Brooklyn warehouse rave was accompanied by a music video that centered around high-fashion by emerging designers SIKK Designs & SKNDLSS, while “Wanna Have Fun,” a pop/R&B turned techno earworm features a futuristic AI-infused music video making a statement on the emergence of AI generated art.

The final single, “Waiting,” a downcast pop dream that turns violent, features melodic vocals and infectious harmonies. The music video is currently in production and will be released in the coming weeks.

Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Lumsden began producing his own music as a kid and became classically trained in music theory and a variety of instruments. He is the sole producer of his entire discography, director and editor of his music videos, and graphic designer of album and singles artwork.

“The ability to produce my own music came from not knowing anyone who made beats, along with my innate apprehensiveness to bother anyone,” Lumsden says. “Being able to create things on my own and not rely on anyone is not only practical, but liberating.”

Instinct had the opportunity to sit down with the rising artist and talk more about his debut EP and musical passion. Check out the full video interview below.

Follow Lumsden: Twitter | Instagram | TikTok