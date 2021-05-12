DJ, Producer & Remixer Victor Calderone Diagnosed With Cancer

Legendary DJ, Remixer, Producer & one of the leading “maestros” of New York City house music and nightlife announced earlier this week that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Calderon told People yesterday “no need for concern, I will be fine”.

In an ironic turn of events, it was the newest member of the Calderone family that originally detected Calderone’s cancer; newly coined “miracle pup” Tuco. While Calderone may have been resistant to adding a dog to the brood for quite some time, wife Athena and his son Jivan “campaigned hard to get one”. Calderone went on to say “call it coincidence or divine intervention, but what I do know is that this little guy came into my life for a reason. And although we rescued him, I believe he saved me”.

A distinct odor can emit from cancerous cells, and with a sense of smell that is 10,000 to 100,000 stronger than humans, dogs can detect the smell early and before it spreads (according to the American Kennel Club). Calderone himself said “It was caught early because of Tuco. He triggered both the symptom and the awareness that I needed to go to the doctor, which in turn sent me to the E.R. He went on to say “in the words of the ER doctor, “your dog saved your life”. Thank you Tuco-I love you more than you know. You are our miracle pup”

Calderone has since returned home to recover, with Athena sharing a photo on Instagram of her husband and Tuco reuniting outside with a hug (above).

