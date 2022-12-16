Do You Cringe at a Politician with Cock on His Cock?

Politicians are getting sexier, folks. Whether it’s because of dropping old fashioned traditions or a push for body positivity, I’m here for our leaders embracing their money-makers.

As first reported by Out Traveler and DNA, Creston, Iowa is in the middle of a modeling scandal as the town’s mayor, Gabe Carroll, appears in a calendar seemingly in the nude. Carroll was elected to the position in November 2019.

The photo, featured below, is part of The Hot Air Brewing Company‘s annual calendar. This year’s theme is “Father’s Figure,” and that photo of Gabe is definitely making me say daddy.

DMRegister: The photo features Gabe Carroll, naked, strategically holding a plate with a baked chicken on it. https://t.co/RlA5HkSRBS — Chris Miller (@MilitaryCon_) December 9, 2022

The calendar is used for fundraising aspirations, of course. 25% of proceeds go to a charity of the brewing company’s choosing and this year it’s for Creston’s Christmas Basket Fund. CCBF aims to provide families in need with food and groceries during the holiday season.

As of this writing, the calendar has raised over $2,000 for families affected by food insecurity.

Unfortunately, Mayor Gabe Carroll confirms that he wasn’t actually nude in the photo. He was reportedly wearing briefs during the shoot with the baked chicken strategically covering his choice of underwear.

He tells a source with DNA:

I can understand some people not getting the joke and feeling offended. That’s just part of life, I suppose. But in the end, we’ve raised a lot of money for the Christmas Basket Fund and have about 55 calendars left to sell.

If you ask me, Carroll’s entry in the calendar doesn’t do him justice. He’s pretty adorable, even out in the real world. Check out these pictures of him speaking at a youth Pride event.

I’d head to that poll every November…

Mayor Gabe Carroll spoke to Ms. Latham’s pride time about what he does as mayor to help with an essay. The essay is titled “If I were Mayor….” The students worked on this in their 7th grade Pride Time.@CCSD_Panthers @Crestonsup @ksibradio pic.twitter.com/WsbFAaOLbq — CMS Principal Lesa Downing (@CMSPrincipal22) November 14, 2022

