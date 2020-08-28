Do You Stand With J.K. Rowling?

HOT

by
Image via YouTube | J.K. Rowling Talks Harry Potter and More | TODAY

Rowling Returns The Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award After Facing Backlash For Controversial Trans Tweets

Back in June our nation was turned upside down. Within the middle of a pandemic and safer at home orders, we entered into a mass equality protests and social media became toxic because simply put, you cannot debate with anyone any longer who you disagree with. It’s either you’re with someone or you’re against them – we’ll see how that mentality plays out for the rest of the year. It’s clear you cannot say something that goes against the grain of the majority of social justice warriors who use social media the most. But, that’s exactly what Harry Potter creator, J.K. Rowling, did when she stated only women can menstruate, in response to a Devex article which claimed people can menstruate. Her words were met with fire and brimstone, but the author vehemently denied being transphobic – or even homophobic – but she simply is taking a stand for women to not be erased and refused to back down or apologize for her opinion. She’s still unwavering to her words and is returning a prestigious award to be loyal to her voice.

J.K. Rowling accepted the award during the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple Of Hope Gala & Auction In New York City in December 2019. (image from scotsman.com)

According to Rowling’s Website, Rowling will be returning her Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) Ripple of Hope Award after Kerry Kennedy denounced Rowling’s views. In an essay to fans and the mob alike, she continues to deny she is transphobic and has been an established donor to LGBTQ charities and a supporter of the community. She continues to press that she is standing up for (cisgendered) women’s rights and the women’s movement is different than the transgender equality movement. She goes on to tell she has received support mostly in private as stating these views openly will cause someone to be vulnerable and afraid. That silent majority, and her own conscience, is why she is not backing down and won’t release an apology. Rowling tells she’s upset that she is returning the award, on her own accord, but the award means nothing to her if RFKHR denouncing her for her own opinion.

As you’ve expected, Twitter is letting Rowling have it. But, a quick scan of the trending replies to her statements are also drawing some likes. #IStandWithJKRowling is currently one of the most talked about topics on social media, although not all of the responses are in solidarity, but instead informing her of the damage that transgender discussions as public as this – and coming from someone as noted as Rowling – may do to transgender youth. Here’s a few tweets shared from both sides, including from media figures like Republican activist, Candace Owens. Check some opinions out below:

 

 

Which side of the argument do you stand with Rowling on? Or should she just sit down?

Writer’s Note: This is the opinion of one Instinct Magazine contributor and does not reflect the views of Instinct Magazine itself or fellow contributors.

Sources: Devex , JKRowling

