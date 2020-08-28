Do You Stand With J.K. Rowling?

Rowling Returns The Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award After Facing Backlash For Controversial Trans Tweets

Back in June our nation was turned upside down. Within the middle of a pandemic and safer at home orders, we entered into a mass equality protests and social media became toxic because simply put, you cannot debate with anyone any longer who you disagree with. It’s either you’re with someone or you’re against them – we’ll see how that mentality plays out for the rest of the year. It’s clear you cannot say something that goes against the grain of the majority of social justice warriors who use social media the most. But, that’s exactly what Harry Potter creator, J.K. Rowling, did when she stated only women can menstruate, in response to a Devex article which claimed people can menstruate. Her words were met with fire and brimstone, but the author vehemently denied being transphobic – or even homophobic – but she simply is taking a stand for women to not be erased and refused to back down or apologize for her opinion. She’s still unwavering to her words and is returning a prestigious award to be loyal to her voice.

According to Rowling’s Website, Rowling will be returning her Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) Ripple of Hope Award after Kerry Kennedy denounced Rowling’s views. In an essay to fans and the mob alike, she continues to deny she is transphobic and has been an established donor to LGBTQ charities and a supporter of the community. She continues to press that she is standing up for (cisgendered) women’s rights and the women’s movement is different than the transgender equality movement. She goes on to tell she has received support mostly in private as stating these views openly will cause someone to be vulnerable and afraid. That silent majority, and her own conscience, is why she is not backing down and won’t release an apology. Rowling tells she’s upset that she is returning the award, on her own accord, but the award means nothing to her if RFKHR denouncing her for her own opinion.

As you’ve expected, Twitter is letting Rowling have it. But, a quick scan of the trending replies to her statements are also drawing some likes. #IStandWithJKRowling is currently one of the most talked about topics on social media, although not all of the responses are in solidarity, but instead informing her of the damage that transgender discussions as public as this – and coming from someone as noted as Rowling – may do to transgender youth. Here’s a few tweets shared from both sides, including from media figures like Republican activist, Candace Owens. Check some opinions out below:

ONLY WOMEN CAN GIVE BIRTH ONLY WOMEN CAN MENSTRUATE ONLY WOMEN CAN HAVE MISCARRIAGES ONLY MARXIST PSYCHOPATHS BELIEVE ANY OF THE ABOVE STATEMENTS ARE “HATEFUL”.#IStandWithJKRowling — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 28, 2020

It’s bloody marvellous to see #IStandWithJKRowling trending. Courage isn’t about wealth or celebrity but there is still something very special about someone like @jk_rowling turning her back on an easy life to do & say what is right. Total respect. #IStandWithJKRowling — Allison Bailey (@BluskyeAllison) August 28, 2020

For anyone who's done the research & not just jumped to comply because they are scared of being ostracised/sacked/beaten there absolutely ARE conflicts between extreme transgender lobby demands & the rights of women & children. Be real about what you support #IStandWithJKRowling — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) August 28, 2020

JK Rowling is heroically using her platform to say what so many women want to say aloud but are afraid of being bullied and harassed by men. What so many rational people want to say. This is literally the real life version of The Emperor Has No Clothes.#IStandWithJKRowling — Sugabelly 🌕 (@sugabelly) August 28, 2020

Very upsetting because the Harry Potter books were my everything growing up, but I guess people aren’t always what they seem.

For instance I was girl at birth but I’m actually a guy so🤷🏻‍♂️

My trans ass doesn’t stand with you. #IStandWithJKRowling pic.twitter.com/BbxXs7brZn — cock (@woahitisparker) August 28, 2020

Is this trending again? #IStandWithJKRowling FFS JKR IS transphobic. What she is doing and saying IS hurting trans people. Her position is anti-science and anti-feminist This article is still relevanthttps://t.co/1fao9xWDgH — Katy Montgomerie 🦗 (@KatyMontgomerie) August 28, 2020

#IStandWithJKRowling is trending and it feels like a good time to point out that numerous studies around the world reveal that 30-50% of trans kids have attempted suicide I can tell you from my experience that the way we choose to discuss trans people in public has a real impact — Paris Lees (@parislees) August 28, 2020

“I am a toxic dickhead who likes the idea of a billionaire author using her gigantic platform and social media presence to spread malicious, fear-mongering propaganda about vulnerable and marginalised people from the comfort of her massive fucking castle.”#IStandWithJKRowling — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) August 28, 2020

