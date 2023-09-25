‘Doctor Who’ Drops Official Trailer of 60th Anniversary Specials

‘Doctor Who’ recently released the official trailer for its 60th anniversary special episodes, and it is star-studded, to say the least!

For three special episodes, David Tennant is reprising his role as the Fourteenth Doctor while Catherine Tate is also returning to play her role as Donna Noble. The trailer shows action-packed scenes, and it also gave a glimpse of Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor.

Advertisement

The official trailer’s caption reads:

“Destiny isn’t done with them just yet… The Doctor and Donna return for three special episodes.”

Oh, and lets not forget out actor Neil Patrick Harris who is portraying the villain character, Toymaker. The 60th anniversary specials and the upcoming series are expected to be the queerest one in ‘Doctor Who’ history, which we’re absolutely HERE FOR! <3

Advertisement

According to PinkNews, Gatwa’s first episode as the Fifteenth Doctor is set to air over the festive period, and the new season of ‘Doctor Who’ will then begin in 2024. The upcoming series is starring several LGBTQ+ actors, including trans actors Yasmin Finney, Pete MacHale and Mary Malone, drag icon Jinkx Monsoon, openly gay actor Jonathan Groff, as well as lesbian icon Miriam Margolyes.

Moreover, ‘Doctor Who’ will be returning with its special episodes in November on Disney+. Meanwhile, the show’s highly anticipated Season 14, starring Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor, is reportedly set to be released during spring of 2024.

In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer of ‘Doctor Who’s 60th Anniversary Specials here:

Sources: thepinknews.com, screenrant.com