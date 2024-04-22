‘Doctor Who’ Star Ncuti Gatwa on Embracing Being a Queer Black Man

Ncuti Gatwa recently showed his daring and frisky side in a recent magazine shoot, where he also did an interview, opening up about embracing his identity as a queer black man.

The 31-year-old Rwandan-Scottish actor is playing the role of the 15th Doctor in ‘Doctor Who’, and he is starring alongside a very queer cast, including Jonathan Groff and Jinkx Monsoon. Gatwa had nothing but good words to say about both actors in his interview with Attitude, stating:

“They brought such depth, talent and creativity. I mean, Jinkx is playing a super villain and one of the most powerful that the Doctor has ever faced. She filled that role with such theatrical energy, it was incredible.”

“Jonathan Groff brought something to the show that I don’t think we’ve seen in a long time, which will make sense when it’s released. But yeah, it definitely brings out a new side to the Doctor. It was really nice to see the Doctor vulnerable,” he continued.

You can look forward to that in the upcoming ‘Doctor Who’, which is set to begin streaming on May 10 at 4:00 p.m. PT and 7:00 p.m. ET on Disney+.

In the same interview, the ‘Sex Education’ star also opened up about his journey to having pride in his identity as a Scottish, British, Black person, an immigrant, and a queer person, expressing:

“I feel like I’ve kind of reached a place in my personal journey where I just am who I am, and that doesn’t have to change wherever I go. I just have to exist. And it’s a privilege to do so in my position because there’s many people that are in my intersections that don’t get a chance to just exist.”

Moreover, Gatwa showed off his fit bod for his photoshoot with the outlet, including wearing a patent leather top, as well as being shirtless in a grey cropped suit ensemble. You can check out his V fun and sexy pics here:

