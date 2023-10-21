Does Impact Wrestling Have the Best-Looking Performers?

While not as popular as WWE and AEW, Impact Wrestling (formerly known as TNA) has a small television deal and thriving fanbase. The Tennessee based promotion, which was formed in 2002, has slowly made the move to PPVs, mobile games and other merchandise.

And you know what else it has? Good looking wrestlers! I say this with a lot of respect, but I think the men on the Impact Wrestling roster are actually better looking than WWE because they’re not as picture perfect. It seems like they’re allowed to showcase the sweat and grit of a sports entertainer in this niche.

So, here’s a list of the ten hottest men on their roster – at least in my humble opinion.

If you see someone you like, Impact Wrestling airs every Thursday at 8PM on AXS TV.

Trey Miguel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trey Miguel (@thetreymiguel)

Dirty Dango:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dirtydangocurty

Jason Hotch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Hotch (@thejasonhotch)

Kevin Knight:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Knight/ ケビン・ナイト (@jet2flyy)

Frankie Kazarian:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Frankie Kazarian (@frankiekazarian_official)

Chris Bey:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHRIS BEY (@dashingchrisbey)

Jake Something:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Something (@jakesomething_)

Jai Vidal:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jai Vidal (@thejaividal)

Santino Marella:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santino Marella / Anthony Carelli (@themilanmiracle)

Bhupinder Gujjar: