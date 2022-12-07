Does Jenna Ortega Ship Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair?

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams has two potential love interests in the Netflix series ‘Wednesday,’ but she might just be shipping her character to neither Tyler (Hunter Doohan) nor Xavier (Percy Hynes-White).

Tyler is a kind-hearted normie while Xavier is a mysterious outcast, but eventually, the show reveals that things are not always what they seem. The comedy-horror show’s viewers are divided on who they are shipping Wednesday with, however, there is another ship that is sailing called “WenClair.”

It’s a ship between Wednesday and her roommate Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), and apparently, Ortega herself ships them too. In an interview with Pride, the 20-year-old actress talked about Wednesday and Enid’s relationship and the possibility that they could ever be together.

“In a perfect world, we would have been a thing,” she expressed.

Meanwhile, Myers stated:

“I always say, ‘And they were roommates.'”

And when the interviewer suggested, “Opposites attract,” the actress agreed saying,

“Yeah, exactly.”

Moreover, there is a scene in Episode 1 wherein Xavier suggests that Wednesday is bisexual, and she doesn’t correct him. In an interview with TV Guide, Ortega also hinted that Enid may be Wednesday’s stalker stating,

“Maybe Enid. Maybe Enid is just in love with Wednesday.”

‘Wednesday’ is now available for streaming on Netflix.

