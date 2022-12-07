Does Jenna Ortega Ship Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair?

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams has two potential love interests in the Netflix series ‘Wednesday,’ but she might just be shipping her character to neither Tyler (Hunter Doohan) nor Xavier (Percy Hynes-White).

Tyler is a kind-hearted normie while Xavier is a mysterious outcast, but eventually, the show reveals that things are not always what they seem. The comedy-horror show’s viewers are divided on who they are shipping Wednesday with, however, there is another ship that is sailing called “WenClair.”

It’s a ship between Wednesday and her roommate Enid Sinclair (Emma Myers), and apparently, Ortega herself ships them too. In an interview with Pride, the 20-year-old actress talked about Wednesday and Enid’s relationship and the possibility that they could ever be together.

“In a perfect world, we would have been a thing,” she expressed.

Meanwhile, Myers stated:

“I always say, ‘And they were roommates.'”

And when the interviewer suggested, “Opposites attract,” the actress agreed saying,

“Yeah, exactly.”

Moreover, there is a scene in Episode 1 wherein Xavier suggests that Wednesday is bisexual, and she doesn’t correct him. In an interview with TV Guide, Ortega also hinted that Enid may be Wednesday’s stalker stating,

“Maybe Enid. Maybe Enid is just in love with Wednesday.”

We then move on to Twitter’s feels for WenClair. <3

enid respecting wednesday’s boundaries and not hugging her despite her love language being physical touch, and wednesday going out of her comfort zone to hug enid when she saw her crying pic.twitter.com/SRYUm5hYOk — ☾ wenclair’s #1 believer ✹ (@thinkingofjenna) December 6, 2022

‘enid was written for wednesday’ pic.twitter.com/isHvVQeeKZ — daily wenclair (@dailywencIair) November 22, 2022

the look wednesday gives enid before pulling her back in means everything to me like there is LAYERS to this pic.twitter.com/m9z3xSlhh6 — jol (@luvsicktheorist) November 23, 2022

wednesday saying she enjoys it when people dislike her but then curling up into a teary-eyed ball on the floor when enid is mad at her … wednesday i know what you are — ria. tea’s wife (REAL) (@lgbtzenin) November 28, 2022

wednesday not blinking in the entire show but closing her eyes contently when she’s hugging enid pic.twitter.com/WKwL76ALlK — ☾ wenclair’s #1 believer ✹ (@thinkingofjenna) December 2, 2022

Also, here’s Wednesday Addams’ dance video that took the internet by storm!

Dancing is one of my favorite things to do. Along with gravedigging, conducting autopsies, and glaring uncomfortably. pic.twitter.com/q5sHhp82Rr — Wednesday Addams (@wednesdayaddams) November 25, 2022

‘Wednesday’ is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Sources: popbuzz.com, menshealth.com