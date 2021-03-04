Does Your Instagram Algorithm Hypnotize You, Too?

We Finally Have An Answer To The Ever So Curious Instagram Viewer Order!

If you’re a savvy social media user chances are your often posting on your temporary Instagram story. Probably inspired by the likes of Snapchat, your Instagram story is temporarily posted for twenty-four hours and can either be shared publicly or privately among a close friend list. What many of us post to our stories is usually something non-important, but with the way of thirst traps and a necessary need to always be noticed, some of these stories are attention seeking or indirectly aimed at someone in particular who you want to say something to without you know, actually saying it. This may be the case as you are able to see who views your Instagram stories in a strange order or algorithm that no one seems to be able to solve. We may be wishing our crush is at the top of our list for viewing our profile the most, but that’s unfortunately been disproven.

According to Grazia, your algorithm is about to embarrass you – because you’re the one who is viewing your top viewers the most. Yes, sadly the person you want to be number one is only because you’re creeping on their profile or interacting with them the most out of anyone else who you are following on Instagram. Instagram Executive Julian Gutman boldly stated:

“The people that show up on that list are not the people that stalk you the most, it’s actually based on your activity and the people you’re closest to. There are a lot of confounding factors, do you visit their profile, like their feed post, comment on their feed post, view their stories? Do you check the list multiple times? If you do, the algorithm tries to show you a new set of people, it’s trying to give you new information every time you check the list.”

So, in some reality – this could potentially be a good thing! Perhaps you’re interacting with your crush so much that you’re both going back and forth repeatedly liking each other’s content or messaging. You aren’t out of the dark yet! At least this could give some of us a reality check to take a break from viewing who we’re manifesting, but also appreciate that our closest followers will always be our top rated “fans”. The treat is in the trick – but with re-openings happening across the globe, maybe we’ll be able to interact in-person with these long awaited crushes sometime soon!

Source: Grazia