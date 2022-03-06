Doggie Dads, Shirtless Skiing, And Soaking Up Sunshine

Sharing some of our favorite Instagram posts from the week starting with Austin (above) who’s setting some serious beard goals.

Queer Eye’s Antoni celebrated the birthday of his pretty pooch, Neon…

…while Luciao went out with the very hairy Hugo:

Nice to know Ryan Cleary will take your call even in the shower:

Thomas Burgess reminded us yet again why we love rugby:

Michael Hamm reminds us it’s important to stretch:

Sander Jennings brought some rainbow energy to the slopes…

…while Max Emerson did the shirtless ski thing in Switzerland:

Wilson Cruz had a good day at the beach:

Sam Cushing was also soaking up the sun:

If you’re a fan of furry goodness, dor_naim95 and his favorite harness should make your day:

Rapper/actor Jaden Smith is back on the road performing in Justin Bieber’s “Justice” tour:

Roberto Portales is learning yoga:

Laith Ashley sent this backstage booty shot before walking in the Marco Marco underwear fashion show:

Zumbabear sent this message from Palm Springs…

…and Hunter Harden met up with furball bro Teddy Bear at the International Bear Convergence:

Sterling Walker’s soul is clearly awake:

And this is how Luis Viera responds when he hears a whistle: