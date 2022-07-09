Doja Cat Responds To Noah Schnapp Backlash

There’s an update in the Noah Schnapp and Doja Cat drama.

If you’ve missed the story so far, here’s a recap. After Season 4, Part 2 of Stranger Things dropped last week, many fans were swooning over Joseph Quinn (who plays Eddie Munson). Goofy, friendly, and heroic, the character was perfectly made to be a comfort character. And the actor behind the character is easy on the eyes too. And pop star Doja Cat agrees, as she tried to slide in the actor’s DMs.

Now we’ve heard of musicians sliding in the DMs of actors from popular tv shows before. For instance, Cardi B and Penn Badgley (who plays Joe Goldberg in Netflix’s You). And for bisexual bop-machine Doja Cat, Quinn was the goal. But to get to him, the star reached out to fellow Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp. The 26-year-old musician asked the 17-year-old actor, who plays a gay character on the show, if Joseph Quinn has a boyfriend. Schnapp then redirected her to Quinn’s Instagram account.

“Noah, can u tell Joseph to hmu,” she asked. “Wait no. Does he have a gf?”

“LMAOO slide into his dms,” Schnapp responded.

“idk his ig or twitter,” Doja Cat text back, “he doesn’t have a dm to slide in.”

Noah Schnapp then shared Joseph Quinn’s Instagram account and wrote, “Right here ma’am.”

But how do we know about this private chat? Because Noah Schnapp shared a video and screenshot of the conversation on his TikTok account. Initially, the internet had fun laughing at the situation, but wondered if Schnapp should have shared the DMs.

Then yesterday, Doja Cat went live on her own TikTok account to call out Noah. She started the video by acknowledging Schnapp’s age and saying teenagers make mistakes.

“To be fair- First, let’s try to be chill about it. To be fair, this is, like, a kid. I don’t know how old he is, but there’s no way he’s over 21,” she noted. “When you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do dumb shit. I’m trying to be super fair.”

That said, Doja Cat then called Noah a snake and a weasel.

“The fact that Noah did that, like went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack,” she said. “That’s like borderline snake shit, that’s like weasel shit. And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality — like, I don’t imagine Noah that way.”

It’s important to note that Noah Schnapp did delete the video, but it’s unclear if he did it before or after Doja Cat addressed the situation. Though, Schnapp also posted snake videos on Instagram… before later deleting them.

Then after Doja Cat released her statement through a TikTok Live, some Twitter users questioned why the singer was private messaging a teenager in the first place. Some also accused Doja Cat of weaponizing her fans against the Stranger Things star.

Now, Doja Cat has reacted to the accusations against her. In response to the criticism, Doja tweeted, “Y’all are so cringe and lame and nobody wants to hang w u that’s why y’all be on here unironically writing replies to shit that makes you mad.”

As an added note to the situation, Doja Cat has also updated her Twitter username to say, “I’m better than you.”

Meanwhile, Joseph Quinn’s staying out of the situation.

