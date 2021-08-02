Dolly Parton & Andy Cohen Have An Old-Fashioned Kiki On ‘WWHL’

Whether it’s Oprah, Cher, or Mariah Carey, Andy Cohen loves himself a dynamic diva. Whenever one of these iconic women hit the Watch What Happens Live clubhouse, Cohen makes it his business to make their visit a true event. This remained true when actress, singer and humanitarian Dolly Parton his the Clubhouse for a visit late last week (virtually) and Cohen was primed and ready to dive into all things Dolly!

During her visit with Andy Cohen (her first visit to Watch What Happens Live) Parton weighed in on everything from the Free Britney movement (“I think she’s a wonderful artist”), the possibility of a Las Vegas residency, discusses an upcoming song with fellow country dynamo Reba McEntire (they have remade the classic duet ‘Does She Love You’), and discloses whether or not she has ever smoked it up with goddaughter Miley Cyrus. She also let people know what she spent her royalties from Whitney Houston’s remake of ‘I Will Always Love You’ and how Dolly Parton just stays to terribly positive.

Obviously, the one question that fans had for Dolly was whether or not we would be seeing a reunion with famed 9 to 5 co-stars (and friends) Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda on the final season of Grace and Frankie (which is currently filming). Parton finally was able to confirm that she is that she indeed will be guest-starring on the final season of the Netflix sitcom & she is “absolutely going to be on it this year”. (Speaking of reunions, Parton recently participated in the upcoming documentary Still Working 9 to 5, which featured interviews with the four original cast members of the landmark film)

